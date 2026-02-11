DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,566 shares, a growth of 671.5% from the January 15th total of 2,277 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,175 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle. DCMT was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

