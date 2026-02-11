Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Moncler S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 1,422 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays raised Moncler from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moncler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Moncler alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MONRY

Moncler Trading Up 2.1%

Moncler Company Profile

Shares of MONRY traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,559. Moncler has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house best known for its high-end down jackets and skiwear. Established in 1952 in Monestier-de-Clermont, near Grenoble, France, the company has built a strong reputation for combining technical performance with refined aesthetics. Its core product lineup includes insulated jackets, vests, coats, knitwear, footwear and accessories, all designed to withstand extreme weather while meeting the standards of high fashion.

Originally founded by René Ramillon and André Vincent as a maker of quilted sleeping bags and tents, Moncler gradually shifted focus to outerwear for mountain sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.