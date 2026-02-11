Sunil Gupta Sells 1,272 Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $58,473.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 96,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,010.01. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sunil Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Sunil Gupta sold 1,401 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $65,244.57.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $98,817.44.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sunil Gupta sold 1,698 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $78,957.00.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,502. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $68.20.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWI. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

