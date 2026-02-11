Head to Head Analysis: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and CommVault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42% CommVault Systems 7.58% 37.38% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pegasystems and CommVault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 9 0 2.82 CommVault Systems 0 3 9 2 2.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $70.55, indicating a potential upside of 63.96%. CommVault Systems has a consensus price target of $143.58, indicating a potential upside of 64.02%. Given CommVault Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CommVault Systems is more favorable than Pegasystems.

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of CommVault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CommVault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and CommVault Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.50 billion 4.88 $99.19 million $1.49 28.88 CommVault Systems $995.62 million 3.87 $76.11 million $1.94 45.12

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than CommVault Systems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CommVault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommVault Systems has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pegasystems beats CommVault Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

