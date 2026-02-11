Toast (TOST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $1.6174 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Toast Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of TOST opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore raised Toast from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $42.00 target price on Toast in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stephens set a $42.00 price target on Toast in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Toast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Toast this week:

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $229,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,820.14. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 66,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $2,380,745.40. Following the transaction, the executive owned 84,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,361.54. This trade represents a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 25.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Toast by 53.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

Featured Stories

