Reviewing Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) & PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCCW and Sohu.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PCCW alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCCW N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com $584.33 million 0.86 -$100.27 million $5.01 3.34

Analyst Recommendations

PCCW has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PCCW and Sohu.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCCW 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sohu.com 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sohu.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than PCCW.

Risk and Volatility

PCCW has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PCCW and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCCW N/A N/A N/A Sohu.com 67.44% 21.67% 13.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCCW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sohu.com beats PCCW on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.