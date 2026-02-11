Reviewing Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Expion360 has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Expion360 and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 1 0 0 0 1.00 Spruce Power 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -21.76% -48.80% -21.77% Spruce Power -23.23% -18.82% -2.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expion360 and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Expion360 and Spruce Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.62 million 1.43 -$13.48 million ($0.68) -1.22 Spruce Power $82.11 million 1.00 -$70.49 million ($1.38) -3.26

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Expion360 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Expion360 beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Spruce Power

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

