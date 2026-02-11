AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.0313.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jones Trading downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 491,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Collar Capital Management LLC now owns 112,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.22 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 47.40%.The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.75 million. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.86%.

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

