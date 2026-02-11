SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,286 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the January 15th total of 117,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 358,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 358,106 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

