Brokerages Set Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $131.39

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.3914.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

NYSE CCJ opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $135.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,639,000 after purchasing an additional 258,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,503,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.7% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,973,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,762 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 43.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

