Brokerages Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $69.57

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.5714.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $73.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 2,634.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 420.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 6,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $473,388.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 85,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,987.85. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,338.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,007 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,557.15. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 58,407 shares of company stock worth $4,226,448 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 123.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1,635.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.

The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.

