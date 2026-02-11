IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) vs. Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP) Financial Contrast

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) and Xcorporeal (OTCMKTS:XCRP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and Xcorporeal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 8.34% 30.50% 6.57% Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IQVIA and Xcorporeal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 4 11 2 2.88 Xcorporeal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IQVIA currently has a consensus target price of $239.87, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given IQVIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Xcorporeal.

89.6% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQVIA and Xcorporeal”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $16.31 billion 1.90 $1.36 billion $7.86 23.15 Xcorporeal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Xcorporeal.

Summary

IQVIA beats Xcorporeal on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients’ outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; strategic planning and design services; and patient and site centric solutions, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company has a collaboration with argenx SE. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Xcorporeal

Xcorporeal, Inc. is in the process of liquidation and dissolution, pursuant to the plan adopted by board of directors of the company on February 4, 2010. The company has formed the liquidating trust, Xcorporeal, Inc. Liquidating Trust, and transferred all of its assets to the trust for the purpose of completing the liquidation and dissolution of the company. Previously, it operated as a medical device company, which was engaged in the development of an extra-corporeal platform technology to be used in devices to replace the function of various human organs. Xcorporeal, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

