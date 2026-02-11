Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $11.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.0625.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $8.97 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 160.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 138,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc (NYSE: AOMR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

