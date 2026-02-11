Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in January

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,084 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the January 15th total of 17,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CCEF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 10,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Cuts Dividend

Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos CEF Income & Arbitrage ETF (CCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in income-producing closed-end funds trading at attractive discounts. The fund seeks to deliver high current income and long-term capital appreciation. CCEF was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Read More

