Short Interest in Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Decreases By 83.7%

Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 83,618 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 513,772 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 141,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Japan Tob Stock Down 1.3%

JAPAY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 90,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.34. Japan Tob has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Japan Tob alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAPAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Japan Tob in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Tob from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Japan Tob

(Get Free Report)

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTC: JAPAY) is a Tokyo-based multinational company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. The company’s core activities include the development, production and distribution of cigarettes and other nicotine-delivery products for domestic and international markets. Japan Tobacco also pursues business activities beyond tobacco, including pharmaceutical and processed‑food operations through subsidiary units and strategic investments.

In its tobacco operations the company serves both the Japanese market and a broad international footprint through its global operating arm, Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tob and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.