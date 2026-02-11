Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 787.9% in January

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 100,914 shares, a growth of 787.9% from the January 15th total of 11,366 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 102,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Trading Up 0.9%

HNHPF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. 12,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

