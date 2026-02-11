Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Short Interest Down 78.3% in January

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 76 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 350 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIXT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 1,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Get Research Affiliates Deletions ETF alerts:

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Research Affiliates Deletions ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Affiliates Deletions ETF

About Research Affiliates Deletions ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIXT. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Research Affiliates Deletions ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF by 2,137.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Affiliates Deletions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.