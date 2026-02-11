Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Short Interest Down 78.3% in January

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 76 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 350 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NIXT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. 1,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.
Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Research Affiliates Deletions ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Affiliates Deletions ETF
About Research Affiliates Deletions ETF
The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.
