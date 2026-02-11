Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Plan

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zephirin Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.
Lyft Stock Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $6.28. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Lyft
Here are the key news stories impacting Lyft this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $1 billion share buyback, which supports the stock by returning capital and signaling confidence in Lyft’s balance sheet. Lyft offers $1 billion buyback, but shares are tumbling after mixed results and outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 and full‑year 2025 GAAP results and strong cash generation (large net income and cash balance), giving management flexibility for buybacks and AV investments. Lyft Reports Record Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated plans to expand autonomous-vehicle deployments and launched new product initiatives (e.g., teen accounts), which are strategic positives but will take time to move revenue materially. Lyft debuts teen accounts more than two years after Uber
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed Wall Street estimates (Q4 revenue below consensus) and management reported active riders and total rides below expectations — a key reason for the early selloff. Lyft stock falls 15% on disappointing fourth-quarter results, rider numbers
- Negative Sentiment: Company posted an unexpected operating loss for 2025 (and costs of sales rose), highlighting margin pressure even as GAAP net income was boosted by one‑time items — investors are cautious about sustainable profitability. Lyft (LYFT) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s 2026 outlook was viewed as cautious and was partly impacted by winter storms; analysts promptly revised forecasts downward, amplifying near‑term downside risk. Lyft’s stock plummets 16% as a disappointing quarter presents a setback for its comeback story
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other Lyft news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,570.70. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $29,686.50. Following the sale, the director owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,129.50. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.
