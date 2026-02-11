Short Interest in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Rises By 901.0%

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,062 shares, a growth of 901.0% from the January 15th total of 206 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA TECB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.16. 15,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $415.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1,765.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

