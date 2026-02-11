VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Short Interest Update

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,383,736 shares, an increase of 825.9% from the January 15th total of 149,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR stock remained flat at $25.54 during trading on Tuesday. 593,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,514. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

