VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Short Interest Update

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,383,736 shares, an increase of 825.9% from the January 15th total of 149,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company's shares are short sold.
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
FLTR stock remained flat at $25.54 during trading on Tuesday. 593,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,514. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
