First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Craig Scott Wo Sells 1,500 Shares

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Wo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $40,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Scott Wo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Craig Scott Wo sold 500 shares of First Hawaiian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,360. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.65%.The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.50 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

Further Reading

