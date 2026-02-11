ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED) Short Interest Update

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 9 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA IFED traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297. ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (IFED) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IFED Large-Cap US Equity index. The fund tracks a total return index of large-cap US equities that the issuer believes will benefit from the prevailing monetary environment. The fund uses multiple fundamental factors to select and weight securities for inclusion. IFED was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is issued by UBS.

