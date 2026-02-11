ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED) Short Interest Update

ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN (NYSEARCA:IFED – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 9 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Price Performance
NYSEARCA IFED traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.44. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297. ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.
ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN Company Profile
