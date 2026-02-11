InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Short Interest Up 540.3% in January

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,124 shares, a growth of 540.3% from the January 15th total of 13,451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 41,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.
InfraCap MLP ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.
About InfraCap MLP ETF
Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.
