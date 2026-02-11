InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Short Interest Up 540.3% in January

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 86,124 shares, a growth of 540.3% from the January 15th total of 13,451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. 41,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. InfraCap MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

InfraCap MLP ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InfraCap MLP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InfraCap MLP ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.