Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the January 15th total of 2,164 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 74,845 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,822. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) is a passive oil and gas royalty trust that holds specified overriding royalty interests in producing properties within the Hugoton natural gas field, one of North America’s largest conventional gas accumulations. The trust itself does not conduct exploration or development activities; instead, it collects and distributes a fixed percentage of production revenue generated by third‐party operators on its interest acreage.

The primary assets of the trust cover acreage in the Hugoton Field spanning southwestern Kansas, the Texas Panhandle, and adjacent areas of Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.