3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 500.3% in January

3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 184,885 shares, an increase of 500.3% from the January 15th total of 30,798 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,894,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,894,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 534,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. 3i Group has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $15.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGOPY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

3i Group plc is a London‑based international investment manager that specializes in private equity, infrastructure and debt investments. The company deploys capital both from its own balance sheet and through managed funds on behalf of institutional investors, targeting mid‑market buyouts, growth capital and core infrastructure assets. Its private equity activity typically focuses on acquiring, developing and exiting businesses through active ownership and operational improvement, while its infrastructure arm invests in long‑life assets that generate steady cash flows.

3i manages a portfolio of companies across a range of industry sectors, including business and financial services, industrials, consumer and healthcare, and technology.

