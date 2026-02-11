Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) CFO Jennifer Callahan Purchases 4,864 Shares

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Callahan purchased 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $24,514.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,497.36. This trade represents a 2,494.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cingulate Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,452. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.75. Cingulate Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cingulate Inc. will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CING
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cingulate by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cingulate by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cingulate
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- They just tried to kill gold
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.