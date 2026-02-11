Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 210,037 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,979 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.5 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

SNYYF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS: SNYYF) serves as the overseas distribution and marketing arm of Sany Heavy Industry Co, Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining machinery. Through its network of subsidiaries and regional partners, the company is responsible for global sales, equipment financing, and after-sales support for a diverse range of heavy equipment products.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses hydraulic excavators, all-terrain and crawler cranes, concrete machinery including pumps and batching plants, drilling and piling rigs, road maintenance equipment, and port handling machinery.

