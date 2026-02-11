WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in January

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,589 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the January 15th total of 489 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,334,000.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. 2,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

