Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 515.5% in January

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,054,011 shares, an increase of 515.5% from the January 15th total of 171,236 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,349,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,349,495 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCGLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Societe Generale Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SCGLY stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 1,623,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,287. Societe Generale Group has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 22.01%.The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

