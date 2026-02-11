SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 511 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 25,179 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 243 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAAF remained flat at $7.99 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) is a Stockholm-based steel company specializing in the production of high-strength, value-added steel products and solutions. With roots dating back to the formation of SSAB in 1978 through the merger of three Swedish steelworks, the company has evolved into a global supplier of advanced steels tailored for demanding applications. SSAB’s portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled strip, coated steels, quenched and tempered (Q&T) grades, heavy plate, and wear-resistant Hardox® and structural Strenx® steels.

The company serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, construction, transportation, manufacturing, and energy.

