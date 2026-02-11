Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.690-2.720 EPS.

Insperity Trading Down 8.2%

Insperity stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.47. Insperity has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $95.98.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 521.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insperity

Key Insperity News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insperity this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 32.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Insperity by 75.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $102,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.