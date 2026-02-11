Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Rises By 896.1%

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 628,085 shares, an increase of 896.1% from the January 15th total of 63,057 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,062,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,062,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ascent Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascent Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 14.2%
ASTI traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45.
Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar’s products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company’s portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.
Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).
