Short Interest in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Rises By 896.1%

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 628,085 shares, an increase of 896.1% from the January 15th total of 63,057 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,062,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,062,989 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ascent Solar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ascent Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascent Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,938 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Ascent Solar Technologies worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASTI traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Ascent Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) develops and manufactures thin-film photovoltaic modules based on copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) semiconductor technology. Designed for lightweight, flexible and durable integration, Ascent Solar's products are well-suited to mobile and off-grid applications where conventional rigid panels are impractical. The company's portfolio includes both rollable and laminate modules that can be bonded onto a variety of surfaces, from textiles and curved structures to aerospace platforms.

Ascent Solar’s modules target a diverse set of end markets, including military and defense sectors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), consumer electronics, automotive and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

