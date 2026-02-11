Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for US Foods (USFD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of US Foods (NYSE: USFD) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2026 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2026 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – US Foods was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/20/2026 – US Foods is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2026 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2026 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2026 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – US Foods had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – US Foods had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – US Foods had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

