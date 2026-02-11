BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 992.1% in January

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,284,522 shares, an increase of 992.1% from the January 15th total of 117,617 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,666,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,666,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Down 3.1%

BKYI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 123,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,901,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.41. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 70.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded BIO-key International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIO-key International

Institutional Trading of BIO-key International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of BIO-key International worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc is a developer and provider of fingerprint biometric identity and access management solutions, serving enterprise and government customers. The company’s core offerings include a range of fingerprint readers and authentication software designed to verify user identity across physical and digital environments. By leveraging proprietary template-on-card and template-on-device technologies, BIO-key seeks to enhance security and streamline user access without reliance on traditional passwords.

In addition to hardware sensors, BIO-key delivers software platforms that integrate with existing IT infrastructures such as Microsoft Active Directory and major workforce management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.