Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.690-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$520.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.9 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.81. 943,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $283.72.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $290.00 price objective on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,801.84. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: AEIS reported EPS of $1.94 (vs. ~ $1.76–$1.77 consensus) and revenue of $489.4M (vs. ~ $473M expected), with a reported net margin of ~8.4% and ROE ~14.3%. This stronger operating performance is the primary driver of the stock’s gain. Advanced Energy shares jump as Q4 results top expectations

Q4 results beat expectations: AEIS reported EPS of $1.94 (vs. ~ $1.76–$1.77 consensus) and revenue of $489.4M (vs. ~ $473M expected), with a reported net margin of ~8.4% and ROE ~14.3%. This stronger operating performance is the primary driver of the stock’s gain. Positive Sentiment: Management issued raised Q1 2026 guidance: EPS $1.69–$2.19 vs. consensus $1.49, and revenue $480M–$520M vs. consensus ~$468M — signaling continued topline strength and margin confidence into the year. (Guidance announced with the Q4 release.)

Management issued raised Q1 2026 guidance: EPS $1.69–$2.19 vs. consensus $1.49, and revenue $480M–$520M vs. consensus ~$468M — signaling continued topline strength and margin confidence into the year. (Guidance announced with the Q4 release.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift: Stifel raised its price target to $310 and maintained a Buy, giving additional institutional validation to the earnings/guidance beat and supporting further upside sentiment. AEIS price target raised by Stifel

Analyst lift: Stifel raised its price target to $310 and maintained a Buy, giving additional institutional validation to the earnings/guidance beat and supporting further upside sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings commentary noted demand tailwinds (AI-driven data center spending) offsetting tariff pressures; that backdrop helps explain stronger results but is not new information. AEIS earnings preview

Pre-earnings commentary noted demand tailwinds (AI-driven data center spending) offsetting tariff pressures; that backdrop helps explain stronger results but is not new information. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported as showing a large increase but contains inconsistent/zero values and NaNs — appears to be noisy or unreliable and unlikely to have driven meaningful market reaction.

Short-interest data reported as showing a large increase but contains inconsistent/zero values and NaNs — appears to be noisy or unreliable and unlikely to have driven meaningful market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is elevated: AEIS trades at a high forward multiple (current reported trailing P/E ~73), which could limit upside if future growth or margins disappoint. Investors should weigh the strong beat/guidance against rich valuation and monitor whether guidance is sustained in upcoming quarters.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.