Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.0450. 1,389,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,586,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $3.80 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Tronox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tronox by 203.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,534,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,023 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tronox by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,704,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 3,051,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,115 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company’s operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox’s product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.