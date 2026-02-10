Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 709 and last traded at GBX 704, with a volume of 1920368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 701.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 652.17. The firm has a market cap of £918.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 13.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 89.99%.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Powerful secular trends are driving the Asian growth story and creating a growing volume and variety of world-leading companies in the region. The Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of around 60 of the best quality but undervalued companies across Asia.

