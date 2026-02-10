Insider Selling: Knowles (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 3,166 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Perna sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $85,766.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,319.60. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Knowles Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 336,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,794. Knowles Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Knowles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 39.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.