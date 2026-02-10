Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading Down 13.8% – Here’s What Happened

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. 564,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 397,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019. Graphite One Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
