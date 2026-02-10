John Randall Sells 20,000 Shares of Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Stock

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) Director John Randall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,520. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TPET traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 198,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -5.10. Trio Petroleum Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

