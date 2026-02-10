Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 85824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Tr Inv

Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Carroll Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 727.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

