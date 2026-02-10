Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 85824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
