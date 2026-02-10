Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $29.5550. Approximately 510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 8.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico‐based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value‐added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw‐material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

