Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.51 and last traded at $156.7650, with a volume of 160441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.44.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Camtek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Camtek by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek’s core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

