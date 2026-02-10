iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.31. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 10,005,719 shares changing hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95,114 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

