Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.707-0.707 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion-$16.9 billion.

Toray Industries Trading Down 2.6%

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $16.52.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Toray Industries had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toray Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is a global leader in advanced materials and chemical technologies, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core operations span five business segments: fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, and life sciences. Toray serves a diverse range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, healthcare and water treatment, leveraging its material innovation to meet evolving market demands.

In the fibers & textiles division, Toray develops synthetic fibers and high-performance fabrics for applications such as apparel, industrial materials and automotive interiors.

