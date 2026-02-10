iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 187,055 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 108,628 shares.The stock last traded at $71.4850 and had previously closed at $71.49.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, consumer goods and consumer staples companies. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of food, producers of non-durable household goods, and food and drug retailing companies.

