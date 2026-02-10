Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 629,316 AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 629,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,311,000. AMETEK makes up about 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,096,000 after buying an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AMETEK by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $2,061,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $233.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average is $196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $234.56.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

