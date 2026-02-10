Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,073 and last traded at GBX 2,092, with a volume of 303325875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,133.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,222.50.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Price Performance

Relx Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,915.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,253.

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.