Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 469.98 and last traded at GBX 472.90, with a volume of 19917752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 665 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 924 to GBX 880 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 575.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 704.86.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

