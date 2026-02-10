Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.9950. Secom shares last traded at $9.9920, with a volume of 43,743 shares changing hands.

Secom Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

About Secom

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.